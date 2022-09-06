Bed Bath & Beyond appoints interim CFO

Sep. 06, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced that Laura Crossen has been appointed the retailer's Interim Chief Financial Officer following the death of former CFO Gustavo Arnal over the weekend. The appointment was effective on September 5.

Crossen was serving BBBY as a Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. As Interim CFO, Crossen will be the company’s principal financial officer on an interim basis and will also continue on as the company’s principal accounting officer.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) swung 14.02% lower in early trading on Tuesday and is now down more than 70% from the level seen just over three weeks ago.

Comments (5)

