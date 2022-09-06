GSK announces upcoming FDA AdCom meeting on kidney disease therapy
Sep. 06, 2022 9:55 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) announced Tuesday that an independent group of experts at the FDA will meet in October to evaluate the company’s marketing application for daprodustat, an oral therapy targeted at anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults.
- Classified as a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), daprodustat is currently under FDA review for CKD with a PDUFA action date set for Feb. 01, 2023.
- The FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee is expected to meet on Oct. 26, 2022, to review GSK’s (GSK) New Drug Application (NDA) for daprodustat.
- “We believe daprodustat and the results demonstrated in the ASCEND clinical trial programme have significant potential for patients living with anaemia of CKD who currently do not have an oral treatment option,” Chris Corsico, GSK’s Senior Vice President, Development, said.
- The company’s marketing application for daprodustat is backed by data from ASCEND phase III program.
