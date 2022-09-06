TriNet announces acquisition of clarus R+D solutions LLC

Sep. 06, 2022 9:57 AM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Trinet a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs).
  • TRINET(NYSE:TNET) has announced that it has acquired Clarus R +D Solutions an industry-leading, service and expertise driven, fintech solutions company that simplifies the R&D tax credit process for SMBs.
  • TriNet takes another important step towards powering the success of small and medium-sized businesses," With the acquisition of Clarus R+D said Burton M. Goldfield TriNet's President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Company believe the Clarus R+D team is a great fit with TriNet," said Samantha Wellington TriNet's Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.
  • Company look forward to leveraging TriNet's scale to help us continue to accelerate our product roadmap in support of our customers and partners.
  • Ice Miller LLP represented Clarus R+D as legal counsel in the transaction and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP assisted TriNet.
  • Source: Press Release

