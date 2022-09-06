ISM Services PMI comes in stronger than expected in August
Sep. 06, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- August ISM Services PMI Index: 56.9 vs. 55.1 consensus and 56.7 in June.
- Business Activity Index: 60.9 vs. 59.9
- New Orders: 61.8 vs. 59.9
- Employment: 50.2 vs. 49.1
- Prices: 71.5 vs. 72.3
- Inventories: 46.2 vs. 45.0
- Supplier Deliveries: 54.5 vs. 57.8
- "Growth continues — at a slightly faster rate — for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 151 months," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee. "The services sector had a slight uptick in growth for the month of August due to increases in business activity, new orders and employment."
- Previously (Sept. 1), ISM Manufacturing PMI print was unchanged in August, still stronger than expected
Comments (1)