ISM Services PMI comes in stronger than expected in August

Sep. 06, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business women studying charts and diagrams on digital tablet closeup

megaflopp

  • August ISM Services PMI Index: 56.9 vs. 55.1 consensus and 56.7 in June.
  • Business Activity Index: 60.9 vs. 59.9
  • New Orders: 61.8 vs. 59.9
  • Employment: 50.2 vs. 49.1
  • Prices: 71.5 vs. 72.3
  • Inventories: 46.2 vs. 45.0
  • Supplier Deliveries: 54.5 vs. 57.8
  • "Growth continues — at a slightly faster rate — for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 151 months," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee. "The services sector had a slight uptick in growth for the month of August due to increases in business activity, new orders and employment."
  • Previously (Sept. 1), ISM Manufacturing PMI print was unchanged in August, still stronger than expected

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.