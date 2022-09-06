Core Scientific sells 1,125 bitcoins in August, BTC production climbs over 9%

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) has mined 1,334 bitcoins (BTC-USD) at the end of August, a M/M climb of 9.3% thanks to the deployment of ~17K new servers during the month, according to the company's operating update Tuesday.

Its hashrate, aka mining capacity, experienced an advancement as well, rising to 12.69 EH/s exahash per second in August from 10.9 EH/s in July. The increase comes as the company keeps building additional capacity in Texas.

In what has been a common trend among bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners in recent months amid a lingering bear market, Core Scientific (CORZ) sold 1,125 BTC at an average price of $23.01K for total proceeds of ~$25.9M. The token is changing hands at $19.74K at the time of writing.

The company, meanwhile, held 1,409 BTC and ~$47.2M in cash.

Furthermore, the BTC miner is expecting to deploy 43K more self-mining ASIC servers before the end of 2022, bringing its total to 174,716. Self-mining accounted for approximately 59% of the company’s hashrate as of August 31, it said.

Previously, (Aug. 5) Core Scientific July bitcoin production rose 10.4% M/M in July.

