Ammo Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) fell 1.7% after the owner of GunBroker.com disclosed that its chief financial officer and chief strategy officer were placed on administrative leave.

Ammo said that the company has reason to believe that CFO Susan Lokey and Steven Urvan, chief strategy officer, may have allegedly "misappropriated the company’s data and digital assets and transmitted that data to a third party controlled by Mr. Urvan and with which Ms. Lokey is associated," according to a statement.

The company started an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct several weeks ago. The executives will remain suspended from their duties during the probe. Ammo's board of directors formed a special committee in connection with Urvan's conduct.

Ammo said it doesn't expect the probe to yield any findings that impact its financial results, balance sheet or business prospects.

The news comes as activist investor Urvan Group late last month nominated seven candidates for election to the AMMO's board. Urvan Group holds a 17.1% stake in POWW.

Last month AMMO announced plans to separate ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent companies.