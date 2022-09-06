The state of realized volatility: August experienced a rise in monthly PriceVol

Wall Street watched market volatility move higher over the course of August according to PriceVol, a proprietary risk indicator developed by ASYMmetric ETFs.

PriceVol topped out at 10 on the month and had an average daily data point of 8.4 in August, which was higher than the average of July’s 7.3 figure. This uptick in volatility represents an increase of 16% month-over-month. See chart below:

PriceVol is an instrument intended to measure market volatility of 100% of the S&P 500 delivering investors a more complete view of volatility compared to the traditional measurements provided by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). See more information on PriceVol.

Where was volatility seen?

Volatility escalated across the S&P 500 and its mirrored ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO). However, month-over-month volatility was identified to be higher in certain sectors as compared to others.

The sector of the market that experienced the most substantial level of volatility for the month was the information technology space (NYSEARCA:XLK) at 7.1. On the flip side, the real estate sector (XLRE) observed the lowest levels of realized volatility at 4.1.

When examining the rate of change, market participants will have noticed that utilities (XLU) saw the largest sector volatility spike as the segment watched levels rise by 82% to 5.9.

Below is a visual representation of each sector's state of realized volatility along with its accompanying rate change:

ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is an ETF that was created from the PriceVol indicator. ASPY works as a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to offer investors a backstop against bear market selloffs by being net short, while also seeking to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

See below the performances of all five ETFs discussed across multiple time frames.