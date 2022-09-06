Flux Power announces $64M record purchase order
Sep. 06, 2022 10:15 AM ETFLUXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flux Power (FLUX) announced combined purchase orders from new and existing customers in excess of $64M in the fiscal year June 30, 2022, which was more than 82% over the order volume for fiscal year June 30, 2021.
- Company estimates that purchase orders indicate future revenue potential from new customers in fiscal year 2022 was 26% of revenue, with the remaining 74% from repeat customers.
- Ron Dutt, CEO commented, “We believe new purchase orders in our fiscal year 2022 are a strong indicator of our potential to reach $70 million in annual revenue run rate in the near term. Our strategic initiatives to accelerate backlog conversion to shipments and increase inventory turns are also driving revenue results and gross margins that will lead toward profitability. Additional momentum is being driven by the accelerating ‘economy-wide’ renewable energy transition."
