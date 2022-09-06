Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) said Tuesday it entered into a long-term contract for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to supply it with low-carbon hydrogen for its proposed renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery in Alberta.

Air Products (APD) will provide pipeline supply from its hydrogen plant under construction in Alberta, and will increase investment into the facility to ~C$1.6B (US$1.22B) to be used to facilitate integration with Imperial's (IMO) proposed project that also will enable further significant emissions reductions at Air Products' overall complex.

Air Products (APD) said it will supply Strathcona with roughly half of the low-carbon hydrogen output from the 165M cf/day hydrogen production complex.

Imperial (IMO) expects ts renewable diesel complex will produce more than 1B liters/year of renewable diesel.

Citing several factors including the possibility of another special dividend, TD Securities recently upgraded Imperial shares to Buy.