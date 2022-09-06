Tetra, Cellvera team up to develop ARDS-003/favipiravir combo for COVID-19

Sep. 06, 2022 10:40 AM ETTetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF), TBP:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) and Cellvera Global Holdings are collaborating to develop oral drug ARDS-003 as a combination product, with Qifenda 400MG (Favipiravir), to treat patients with COVID-19.

Tetra said Cellvera owns the rights to the brand originator Favipiravir.

As a monotherapy, compared to placebo, ARDS-003 dose-dependently reduced signs of morbidity and mortality, including respiratory distress following COVID-19 infection in the humanized ACE2 mouse model, Tetra said in a Sept. 6 press release.

The company added that ARDS-003 also outperformed an antiviral drug in reducing multiple proinflammatory mediators (i.e., cytokines) involved in hyperinflammation and immune system dysfunction following viral infection.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.