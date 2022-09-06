Tetra, Cellvera team up to develop ARDS-003/favipiravir combo for COVID-19

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) and Cellvera Global Holdings are collaborating to develop oral drug ARDS-003 as a combination product, with Qifenda 400MG (Favipiravir), to treat patients with COVID-19.

Tetra said Cellvera owns the rights to the brand originator Favipiravir.

As a monotherapy, compared to placebo, ARDS-003 dose-dependently reduced signs of morbidity and mortality, including respiratory distress following COVID-19 infection in the humanized ACE2 mouse model, Tetra said in a Sept. 6 press release.

The company added that ARDS-003 also outperformed an antiviral drug in reducing multiple proinflammatory mediators (i.e., cytokines) involved in hyperinflammation and immune system dysfunction following viral infection.