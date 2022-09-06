Lyft shares fail to get off the ground as BofA turns negative on ridesharer

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares fell almost 5% Tuesday as Bank of America analyst Michael McGovern started coverage of the ride-sharing leader with a rating of underperform, or the equivalent of sell.

McGovern set a price target of $14 a share on Lyft's (LYFT) stock, saying that he does believe the company has the potential for long-term value as "the largest pure-play U.S. rideshare name," the situation isn't the same in the near future.

"We expects its smaller scale to create unique challenges in its post-pandemic recovery, including share losses," McGovern said. Among the issues McGovern pointed to were Lyft (LYFT) itself saying that during the second quarter of this year, its U.S. mobility market share was "at or near a multi-year high."

McGovern said that while Lyft (LYFT) said its rideshare rides in July rose 4% from June, the extra day in July suggests that "normalized" grow was just 1%. McGovern also said that evidence from Uber (UBER) implied its ride growth outpaced Lyft (LYFT) in July.

Last month, Lyft (LYFT) said it was creating a new advertising business unit in an effort to boost its overall revenue levels.