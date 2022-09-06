Pluri gains as PROTO project receives €7.5M EU grant
Sep. 06, 2022 10:56 AM ETPluri Inc. (PLUR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) shares gained around 6% on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced a €7.5M grant from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program for the collaborative PROTO (Advanced PeRsOnalized Therapies for Osteoarthritis) project.
- PROTO is an international collaboration led by Charité that aims to utilize Pluri's (PLUR) PLX-PAD cells in a Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis.
- PLX-PAD is an anti-inflammatory allogeneic placental cell therapy product candidate to treat patients with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis as a direct approach to reduce inflammation and cartilage degeneration.
- The Phase I/IIa study will be carried out by Charité, Pluri and other members of the international consortium. Funds from the grant are expected to be allocated between Pluri and other members in accordance with budget and work packages which will be determined by the consortium.
Final approval of the grant is subject to completion of the consortium and Horizon Europe grant agreements.
Comments