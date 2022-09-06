Target a new best idea short at Hedgeye

Retailer Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) was added as a best short at Hedgeye, citing the company's "massive inventory problem."

"TGT is sitting right in the bullseye of competitive pressure from the 80-90% of retailers that will be aggressively clearing product," Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough wrote in a note on Monday. "Bottom line is that going from ~$8 this year to $12 next year in EPS is a herculean feat that we don’t think TGT will pull off. This is one of the few times where we should see a meaningful price divergence between TGT (lower) and WMT (which our Staples team has as a Best Idea Long)."

Hedgeye acknowledged that Target (TGT) reduced its guidance twice during a three week period in the summer to be more offensive on the clearing of excess product, though Hedgeye sees more issues.

"Bulls think the company kitchen-sinked the guide, threw in the towel on margins, and only good news on the margin from here," McGough wrote. "However, it is important to remember that TGT gained $30 BILLION in sales during the pandemic – off a base of $78bn. That is simply massive. These compressed market share gains are unlike anything we’ve ever seen for such a ‘stable’ big box retailer in decades."

Target short interest is 1.68%. Target shares have plunged 25% since May 18, when the company cut its profit forecast for the year. Target shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday.

Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on its Target (TGT) short idea on Sept. 16.

Last month Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, price target $190) said the 2023 bull case on TGT is back in focus as traffic and top-line trends seemed encouraging and gross margin recapture appears feasible.

