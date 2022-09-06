Accenture to acquire Inspirage, enhancing supply chain transformation capabilities
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to acquire Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm focused on Oracle technology.
- It will enhance Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins.
- Terms not yet disclosed.
- “In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society and the planet. With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies,” said Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations.
