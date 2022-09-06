Mettler-Toledo upgraded at Stifel citing opportunity despite macro headwinds
Sep. 06, 2022 11:16 AM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) traded higher in the morning hours Tuesday after Stifel upgraded the U.S-based supplier of precision instruments and services to Buy from Hold, citing opportunities despite ongoing macro pressures.
- The analysts with a $1,500 per share target argue that the company is rarely linked to stock-specific controversies and add that the stock “is best bought when the macroeconomic environment yields an opportunity.”
- With MTD shares down 30% amid investors’ reaction to macro pressures, “we see the current moment as one of those times,” the analysts wrote despite noting ongoing challenges to global growth.
- However, the environment will favor and distinguish companies that can withstand pressure on price and inflation to gain market share while operating agilely, which, according to analysts, are MTD’s strengths.
- “For those looking to use this market pullback to add blue-chip, low controversy buy-and-hold names, the time looks right on Mettler,” Stifel concluded.
