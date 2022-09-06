Airline traffic in U.S. tops holiday weekend pre-pandemic level for first time

U.S. airline traffic for a holiday weekend topped the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019 for the first time this Labor Day weekend.

TSA checkpoint data indicated 2,398,857 travelers on September 5 vs. 2,025,556 in 2021, 935,308 in 2020, and 2,292,985 in 2019.

The Friday TSA throughput tally also topped the comparable date in 2019.

In total, the TSA screened 8.76M travelers from September 2 to September 5.

While airline bookings have held up pretty well during the summer despite all the macroeconomic factors, some analysts warn that the holiday season will be a bigger test if leisure and business travel demand will stay strong.

Sun Country (SNCY) led the airline sector with a 3.53% gain in Tuesday morning trading. A bull call from Cowen is helping to tilt sentiment.