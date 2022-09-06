FSD Pharma gets clearance to start phase 2 trial of FSD201 in US, Canada
Sep. 06, 2022 11:26 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada to start a phase 2 trial of FSD201 to treat nociplastic pain associated with idiopathic mast cell activation (IMCA) syndrome.
- Mast cell activation syndrome causes mast cells to release an abnormal amount of chemicals into the body, which causes allergy symptoms and other symptoms.
- The company noted that FSD201 has shown to be safe and well tolerated in a phase 1 trial.
- "We are working with our clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada to initiate the study and intend to release more details on the study very soon, said Lakshmi Kotra, CEO of FSD Pharma unit Lucid Psycheceuticals.
