Core Scientific, Stronghold Digital started with Buy ratings at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede on Tuesday has started coverage on shares of bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) with Buy ratings.

For BTC mining mammoth Core Scientific (CORZ) specifically, Dede pointed to its mining scale and management as well as its ability to control sourcing, logistics and deployment of mining machines, he wrote in a note to clients.

Earlier, the company's bitcoin (BTC-USD) production climbed 9.3% to 1,334 M/M in August, but it sold 1,125 BTCs to boost liquidity against a backdrop of a lingering market downturn.

In addition, "managerial competence plays heavily in meeting scale demands where we think Core's team goes farther in its founder, a Wall Street savvy veteran senior executive of Apollo Global Management (APO)," the analyst noted.

Bear in mind, though, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, warned investors at the end of August that Core Scientific (CORZ) is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability. Shares of CORZ are off nearly 80% year-to-date as the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumps.

By contrast, SA contributor IncomeBent Investments justifies CORZ with a Buy rating, citing its leading BTC production numbers.

As for Stronghold Digital (SDIG), which also operates coal refuse power generation facilities, it's "perhaps the most singularly proactive, environmentally conscious bitcoiner through its process of 'waste' coal reclamation—recent efforts to strengthen the balance sheet also serve to advance the power production agenda," Dede wrote in a separate note.

The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating views SDIG stock as a Strong Buy (4 Strong Buy, 1 Hold), as shares of the eco-friendly miner drop almost 90% since the start of 2022.

