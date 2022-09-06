Biofrontera gets notice of allowance for U.S. patent covering a nanoemulsion formulation

Sep. 06, 2022 11:34 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

patent application - approved

maybefalse

  • German biopharmaceutical company Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) on Tuesday said it had been granted a notice of allowance by the U.S. patent body for a patent covering a nanoemulsion formulation.
  • The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted patent application number 12/520,759 titled "Nanoemulsion Formulation with Improved Stability and Cell Penetration," BFRI said in a statement.
  • The company said it has an exclusive license to market and sell Ameluz in the U.S., which is an FDA-approved drug to treat potentially cancerous skin growths and uses the technology covered by the patent.
  • BFRI also said it had been granted a special designation from the USPTO that enabled an expedited review of a recently submitted patent application relating to illumination protocols for the treatment of skin diseases with photodynamic therapy, which uses a drug activated by light to kill diseases cells.
  • BFRI stock +1.7% to $1.21 in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.