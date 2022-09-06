Biofrontera gets notice of allowance for U.S. patent covering a nanoemulsion formulation
Sep. 06, 2022 11:34 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- German biopharmaceutical company Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) on Tuesday said it had been granted a notice of allowance by the U.S. patent body for a patent covering a nanoemulsion formulation.
- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted patent application number 12/520,759 titled "Nanoemulsion Formulation with Improved Stability and Cell Penetration," BFRI said in a statement.
- The company said it has an exclusive license to market and sell Ameluz in the U.S., which is an FDA-approved drug to treat potentially cancerous skin growths and uses the technology covered by the patent.
- BFRI also said it had been granted a special designation from the USPTO that enabled an expedited review of a recently submitted patent application relating to illumination protocols for the treatment of skin diseases with photodynamic therapy, which uses a drug activated by light to kill diseases cells.
- BFRI stock +1.7% to $1.21 in morning trading.
Comments