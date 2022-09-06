ShockWave Medical falls as Oppenheimer downgrades
Sep. 06, 2022 11:39 AM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medical device maker ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) lost ~5% in the morning hours Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded its shares to Underperform from Perform, citing overly optimistic expectations on the company’s quarterly results.
- With a $165 per share target, the analyst Suraj Kalia wrote: “Quarterly outperformance cannot keep up with expectations, in our view.” Santa Clara, California-based SWAV offers a range of catheters to treat arterial diseases, and the company has beaten Street forecasts for both revenue and earnings for three consecutive quarters.
- Meanwhile, SWAV’s “IP moat has been completely dismantled by Cardiovascular Systems,” Kalia added, referring to a rival maker of peripheral artery disease products.
- “Wall Street has remained bullish on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts. However, Seeking Alpha contributor ratings as well as our quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates SWAV as a Hold.
