Top 10 ETF inflow leaders for August

For August, the investment community’s top ten exchange traded fund inflow leaders together amassed more than $25B, despite declines in the broader market. Bond funds and ETFs tied to the S&P 500 were among the names that drew the most cash during the month. Meanwhile, a major financial sector ETF topped the inflow list.

With monthly slides in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), and Dow (DJI), the ten funds cumulatively pooled up $25.65B throughout the course of August.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF fund flow leaders through the month of August:

Top ten ETF Inflow Leaders:

No. 10: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) +$1.46B

No. 9: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) +$2.16B

No. 8: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT) +$2.22B

No. 7: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) +$2.31B

No. 6: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) +$2.43B

No. 5: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) +$2.46B

No. 4: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) +$2.56B

No. 3: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) +$2.58B

No. 2: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$3.62B

No. 1: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) +$3.85B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: AGG -12.1%, TLT -25.1%, VGIT -9.4%, IVV -17.8%, IEF -12.6%, VTI -19.1%, VCSH -6.5%, BND -12.4%, VOO -17.9%, XLF -16.8%.

In broader market news, Wall Street fights for direction on Tuesday following mixed data on the services front.