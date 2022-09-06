CVW Clean Tech appoints CEO and announces private placement

  • CVW Clean Tech (OTCPK:TITUF) appoints Akshay Dubey as CEO, effective September 14, 2022.
  • Mr. Dubey will relocate to Calgary from November 1, 2022 and lead the company into the next phase of its evolution, as it focuses on commercializing its patented oil sands reprocessing technologies and applying a unique financial structure to a rapidly growing clean tech industry.
  • In addition, Mr. Dubey will be appointed to the Board of Directors.
  • Company also offers 833,334 units, with expected gross proceeds of $1M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
  • Offering expected to close by mid-October 2022.

