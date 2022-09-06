Credit Acceptance trades lower amid new Hedgeye best idea short

Sep. 06, 2022 11:46 AM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Contract Signing. Female Customer Sign Papers In Dealership Office, Closeup Shot

Prostock-Studio

  • Auto loan company Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) fell 3.5% amid a new best idea short call at Hedgeye.
  • "Today, the rate of change for loan originations has slowed, delinquencies are beginning to rise, and dealers have turned their attention towards prime and away from subprime borrowers," Hedgeye analyst Josh Steiner wrote in a note earlier Tuesday. "Additionally, we think a growing real negative earnings rate from inflation has been weighing on CACC’s consumers."
  • Hedgeye said its analysis is focused on the growing risks for subprime borrowers and CACC’s use of capital, with a particular emphasis on share buybacks.
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on its CACC short idea on Friday.
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC) short interest is 12%.
  • Last month, Credit Acceptance (CACC) extended $500M asset-backed financing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.