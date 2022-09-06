Newly public Hempacco stock slides 23%, hits new all-time low

Sep. 06, 2022 11:52 AM ETHempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Newly public Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock slid 23% in morning trading Tuesday, hitting a new all-time low.

Shares of the hemp-based smokables maker opened at $5.22, reaching a high of $5.40 in early trading before sliding to a new 52-week low of $4.17 in late morning trading. The stock recently changed hands at $4.36 at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

Hempacco held a $6M initial public offering on Aug. 30, offering 1M shares priced at $6 per share. The stock soared to an all-time high of $41.80 during its first session before closing at $7.78, 30% higher than its IPO price.

Since then, trading of the shares has been volatile, with the stock tumbling 33% on Friday.

For a more in-depth look at Hempacco, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Hempacco Begins US IPO Process”.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.