Orbital Infrastructure awarded multi-year electric distribution project

Sep. 06, 2022 12:00 PM ETOIGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Orbital Infrastructure Group (OIG) announced that its subsidiary, Orbital Power has been awarded a multi-year electric distribution project for an Investor-Owned Utility customer in Texas.

  • The project will take approximately two years to complete.
  • "This project award is the result of the Orbital Power team's solid and safe execution of smaller projects for this customer over the past eighteen months. This award demonstrates OIG's ability to win and deliver large scale multi-million dollar projects, as we continue to gain momentum in our electric power infrastructure segment. A key component of our strategic plan is to build our customer relationships by providing best in class service, expand our market share, and, thereby, increase our shareholder value." said Jim O'Neil, OIG's Vice Chairman & CEO.

