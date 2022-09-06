Academy Sports and Outdoors Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 12:02 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
