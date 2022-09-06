John Wiley & Sons Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 12:03 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $501.6M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
