G-III Apparel Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 12:05 PM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.53M (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
