Korn/Ferry Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 12:06 PM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.04M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KFY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments