Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit ordered to not broker securities in Brazil
Sep. 06, 2022 12:07 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has been ordered by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") to stop brokering securities in the country.
- The CVM pointed out that Bybit was looking to "raise funds from investors residing in Brazil for investments in securities" without authorization to act as a securities intermediary, according to a recently published statement.
- As a result, the CVM prohibited the Singapore-based company from the "broadcasting of any public offer of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, including through the use of internet pages, applications or social networks."
- If Bybit fails to comply, then the commission will impose a daily fine of 1K Brazilian reals (US$194).
- Bybit did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- In June, Bybit got hit with enforcement actions by Canada's financial watchdog.
