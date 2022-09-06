Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) is more than doubling its holdings in French videogame maker Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), the company says, as the founding Guillemot brothers sell a minority stake in its family business.

Ubisoft stock is jumping: It's risen 14% in U.S. trading, after closing up 0.5% in Paris trading Tuesday.

Tencent will buy a 49.9% economic stake in Guillemot Brothers Ltd. - an investment coming to €300M, €200M of which is share acquisition and €100M a capital increase.

Tencent's voting rights in the limited company are just 5%, and the Guillemot brothers retain firm exclusive control there. Tencent is also providing Guillemot Brother Ltd. with a long-term unsecured loan to refinance its debt.

The move permits Tencent to boost its direct stake in Ubisoft to 9.99%, from a current 4.5%. Tencent will not be able to sell its share in Ubisoft for five years, and beyond that will give the Guillemots a right of priority. It also won't be able to boost its stake beyond 9.99% for eight years.

And the transaction values Ubisoft at an implied €80 per share. Ubisoft closed at €43.50 per share in Paris Tuesday.