JPMorgan analyst downgrades Rocket Companies to Neutral from Overweight

JPMorgan Analyst Richard Shane lowered the ratings of Rocket Companies (RKT) to Neutral from Overweight, with a price target of $8.50.

The agency also cut ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Enact Holdings (ACT) to Neutral from Overweight.

The analyst is taking an "incrementally more cautious" view on U.S. consumer finance stocks, according to a note containing the ratings downgrade.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and the sell-side analysts on an average give RKT stocks a Hold rating.

The average price target for the stocks according to the sell-side analysts is $9.06.

DFS also gets a Hold rating from Quant and a Buy rating from the sell-side analysts on an average, with an average price target of $124.82 by the sell-side analysts.

The sell-side analysts give ACT shares a Buy rating an on average, with a price target of $26.71.

RKT shares were falling ~6%, DFS ~4% and ACT ~2% after the report.