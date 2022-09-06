The health officials in the EU on Tuesday recommended member states initially deploy updated COVID-19 boosters for people at a high risk of progressing to the severe form of the disease.

Developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA), the retooled shots target the original COVID-19 variant as well as Omicron subvariant BA.1.

Last week, an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) cleared the vaccines for use in those as young as 12.

However, issuing a statement on Tuesday, the EMA and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) advised that the rollout should initially target those at risk of developing the severe form of COVID-19 due to certain risk factors.

The at-risk individuals include those aged 60 years and above, people with weaker immune systems, other vulnerable persons with underlying conditions, pregnant women, residents, and staff in long-term care facilities.

Healthcare workers may also be considered a high-risk group due to the nature of their job function and importance to the smooth functioning of healthcare systems.

In the U.S., pharmacy retailers CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) announced the availability of Omicron-adjusted boosters on Friday after regulatory clearances last week.