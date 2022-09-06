Top 10 ETF outflow leaders for August

Wall Street’s top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders watched more than $15B exit the door over the course of August. Falling inside this group included prominent dividend funds and the fifth-largest ETF on the market. Moreover, also on the outflow list is the world’s largest precious metal ETF.

In total for August, the top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders retracted $15.12B from the marketplace during a time when the broader markets sold off on the month.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow leaders through the month of August:

Top ten ETF Outflow Leaders:

No. 10: Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) -$1.02B

No. 9: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) -$1.06B

No. 8: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) -$1.16B

No. 7: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) -$1.18B.

No. 6: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) -$1.30B

No. 5: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) -$1.37B

No. 4: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) -$1.45B

No. 3: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) $-1.82B

No. 2: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) -$2.32B

No. 1: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) -$2.44B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: QQQ -26.5%, EFA -23.5%, SDY -4.6%, ITOT -18.9%, MUB -9.7%, BIL +0.1%, SPYD -5.8%, GLD -5.7%, HYG -14.6%, BBEU -26.5%.

In reverse, see the top ten exchange traded funds that observed the most significant capital inflows for the month of August.