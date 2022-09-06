Asana Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-69.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.27M (+42.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Asana: A Buy Into Earnings Amid A Better Valuation And Favorable Bottoming Chart Pattern
Comments