American Eagle Outfitters Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
