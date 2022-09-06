AeroVironment Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+170.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.41M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
