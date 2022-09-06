Dave & Buster's Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.92M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
