Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shed 24.36% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

The company did not issue any corporate news on Tuesday or post a new SEC filing to explain the sudden selling pressure.

Trading volume on the consumer name was higher than normal. The stock also has short interest outstanding on it of around 9.2% of total float.

The decline erased much of the recent rally in TUP, which started up in late July right ahead of the Q2 earnings report. Tupperware (TUP) topped revenue, EPS, and EBITDA marks with that report.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on TUP flipped to Hold from Sell on August 5.