Dropbox rises as BofA sets new buy rating on cloud-storage leader
Sep. 06, 2022 12:37 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares climbed more than 3% Tuesday as Bank of America analyst Michael Funk initiated his coverage of the cloud-storage company with a buy rating, due in part to its "free cash flow flywheel."
- Funk also set a $34-a-share price target on Dropbox's (DBX) stock and said the company's shares are "attractive" due to the company's free cash flow generation and ability to deliver "potential incremental returns" to its shareholders.
- Funk said that Dropbox (DBX) isn't a "sexy, high growth" software stock, but that's not necessarily a negative for the company. Along with more than 30% free cash flow margins and the ability to return capital to its investors, Funk said Dropbox (DBX) "has a large existing user base" that sets it up in strong position in a total addressable market worth $16.6B.
- Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have a buy rating on Dropbox's (DBX) stock, while Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, has a hold rating on Dropbox's (DBX) shares.
