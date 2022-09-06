United Health Products announces equity financing agreement
Sep. 06, 2022 12:37 PM ETUnited Health Products, Inc. (UEEC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC) has entered into a common stock purchase agreement to sell up to $10M of shares to White Lion Capital.
- Under the terms, UHP will have the right, in its sole discretion, to sell shares to White Lion over a 36-month term.
- Separately, the previously announced payments of ~$1M to be received by UHP from a former executive have been modified such that the Co. has received ~$0.2M and 2M shares of its common stock are being returned to the Co.
- The proceeds of any sale of common stock to White Lion will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Regarding the company’s FDA PMA application process, UHP continues to work with its intended manufacturing partner and its regulatory consultant, Regulatory Compliance Associates, to establish production and complete all necessary documentation.
