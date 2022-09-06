Google sends out invites for October 6 event, expected to unveil Pixel 7, Pixel Watch

Sep. 06, 2022

Google Unveils New Pixel 4 Smart Phone

Drew Angerer

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has sent out invitations for its product event next month, where the tech giant is expected to announce new smartphones and smartwatches.
  • Mountain View, California-based Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is widely believed to show off the Pixel 7 smartphone and new versions of the Pixel Watch. The company previously unveiled off both devices at its I/O developer conference during the summer.
  • Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) product event will start at 10 a.m. EST on October 6.
  • The announcement comes one day before Apple (AAPL) is set to show off its new iPhone 14 product line, along with new versions of its Apple Watch and AirPods.
  • Last week, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) said it would start accepting third-party payment services for mobile apps in countries including Japan and India.

