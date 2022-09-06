U.S. natural gas prices plunge following the holiday weekend, with the Nymex front-month contract for October delivery (NG1:COM) -4.7% at $8.37/MMBtu.

NatGasWeather.com said Tuesday that U.S. gas production is expected to remain near all-time highs, and cooler weather trends are picking up speed as the fall season approaches, although there are some notable exceptions such as the California heat wave.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD)

Prices for Dutch TTF natural gas, the European gas benchmark, fell as much as 13% after soaring as much as 35% before closing with a 14% gain on Monday due to Russia's indefinite halt of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.

Strong inventory builds ahead of winter are easing the worst fears of European supply shortages but analysts warn of pain ahead for many energy intensive sectors including utilities, chemical, automotive and manufacturing.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has denied that it has been commissioned to carry out the maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline despite a Reuters report that Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) will not resume shipments until Siemens repairs the faulty equipment.

The pipeline was shut down last Wednesday for repair work that was supposed to last three days, but Gazprom said on Friday that the pipeline would stay closed until the repairs were fixed.