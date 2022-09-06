Meta Platforms sets October 11 for virtual metaverse conference
Sep. 06, 2022 12:59 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)QCOMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on Tuesday said it will hold an event catered toward developers and creators looking to build virtual environments in the Metaverse.
- The event, called Meta Connect, will take place on October 11. Meta (META) said the one day virtual event will focus on "how the metaverse is being built by many and why collaboration is the key to it all." In addition to being live-streamed, Meta Connect will also include on-demand breakout sessions for creators and developers after the main presentation.
- The company said more details about Meta Connect (META) would be disclosed in the coming weeks.
- Last week, in a move likely designed to promote its Metaverse platform, Meta (META) signed a deal with Qualcomm (QCOM) to develop VR chipsets.
