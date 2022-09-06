The Green Organic Dutchman closes sale of HemPoland subsidiary

Sep. 06, 2022
  • The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OTCQX:TGODF) has announced that it has closed the sale of its Polish subsidiary, HemPoland.
  • Under the terms, TGOD sold its full interest in HemPoland to RAMM Pharma Corporation for $1.2M on closing after customary closing adjustments.
  • In addition to a $0.15M non-refundable deposit provided in July that was used for operating expenses in HemPoland.
  • In conjunction with closing, the loan payable to HemPoland by TGOD, of $4M plus accrued interest, was forgiven.
  • "The proceeds from the sale will provide additional working capital to support this aim," said Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD.

