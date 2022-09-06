Ethereum outpaces bitcoin as blockchain Merge nears, crypto stocks mixed

Sep. 06, 2022 1:04 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDMSTR, RIOT, MARA, COIN, HUT, GREEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

Gold Bitcoin and Ethereum on a tree outdoor, blurred background with space for text

salarko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ethereum (ETH-USD) perked up in Tuesday afternoon trading ahead of its long-awaited transition to a Proof-of-Stake algorithm from Proof-of-Work, otherwise known as the Merge, while bitcoin slumped in the wake of broad risk-off sentiment.

At around 1:00 p.m. ET, ether (ETH-USD) rose 3.9% to $1.65K, though bitcoin (BTC-USD) slipped 0.5% to $19.73K.

While the correlation between ETH (-2.5%) and BTC (-14.9%) are known to be strong, the former has easily outshined the latter in the past month, as seen in this chart. That divergence comes as ether's (ETH-USD) blockchain Merge, which is expected to significantly reduce its environmental impact as well as boost its network security, is just days away from taking effect.

As for bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, it's been stuck in a rut since the beginning of September, wobbling slightly above and below $20K. The boring price action could prove to be a bottoming signal, or it could be the case in which buyers dabble at these prices only to see the token's price fall further and thus a snowball effect of selling takes hold.

"Markets rarely give investors much time to buy the bottom. #Bitcoin has been trading near $20K for the past 12 days. More likely $20k will prove to be a false bottom, giving suckers plenty of time to climb aboard a sinking ship. Better to abandon ship before the bottom drops out," Euro Pacific Capital Chief Economist Peter Schiff, a popular BTC skeptic, wrote in a Twitter post.

Crypto-related stocks, meanwhile, were mixed at the time of writing, with MicroStrategy (MSTR) -1.1%, Coinbase Global (COIN) +0.7%, Marathon Digital (MARA) +5.6%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +3.2%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) -0.3% and Greenidge Generation (GREE) -2.3%.

Previously, (Sep. 4) stablecoin demand resumes decline, equivalent of crypto QT.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.