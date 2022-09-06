Transocean (NYSE:RIG) turns lower in Tuesday's trading, -0.8%, even after BTIG upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a Street-high $8 price target, citing improving dayrates in the floater market that will allow the company to recharter its rigs at higher levels.

"We believe we are in the early innings of the ongoing offshore rig upcycle, which should provide strong cash flows and refinancing opportunities for RIG to improve its balance sheet," BTIG's Gregory Lewis wrote.

The analyst noted U.S. Gulf of Mexico floater rates crossed the $400K/day mark in August, with Transocean's (RIG) Deepwater Conqueror fixed for two years at $440K/day, and the company chartered another of its drillships in Brazil at $400K/day for six years, the longest contract for an on-water drillship since 2013.

While one month does not make a trend, Lewis said consumers "finally look to be going long rigs," with six of the 12 floater fixtures in August for at least a year and only three fixtures less than 90 days, which was up sharply from the 16 floater fixtures in August a year earlier.

Transocean (RIG) shares surged a month ago after posting a smaller than forecast Q2 loss and better than expected Q2 EBITDA.