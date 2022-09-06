Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and several other legislators have sent letters to American Express (NYSE:AXP), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), urging them to support creating a new merchant category code for guns and ammunition retailers in the International Organization for Standards ("ISO") system as a way to end financial system support for "gun trafficking, gun violence, and domestic terrorism."

"Since 2009, the United States has suffered 279 mass shootings causing 1,576 deaths. The shooters in at least five major mass shootings between 2007 and 2020 financed their massacres using credit cards," the lawmakers wrote in the letters. Among other legislators who signed the letter are Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Rep. Henry Johnson, Jr. (D-GA).

"Financial institutions and payment networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express can and should do everything they can to help law enforcement prevent some mass shootings by identifying suspicious gun purchases through the implementation of this new code," Warren said.

In Tuesday early afternoon trading, American Express (AXP) stock is down 0.9%, Mastercard (MA) is up 0.8%, and Visa (V) has risen 0.5%.

The letters from the legislators pointed out that Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had applied in July 2021 to create a merchant category code earlier this year, but was denied. Its appeal filed in November 2021 was denied in February 2022. They mentioned reports that American Express (AXP), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) had obstructed the effort.

Amalgamated (AMAL) filed a fresh application for the new MCC on June 22, 2022. ISO is in the process of scheduling a meeting for the credit card companies to decide on the application, an Amalgamated spokesman told Seeking Alpha. The decision could be imminent, he said.American Express (AXP), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that slate of new Texas laws that aim to punish Wall Street banks for taking stands on such issues as gun control and climate change was putting a dent in Goldman Sachs' (GS) public finance business.

