Canada's Competition Committee said the proposed sale of Freedom Mobile to Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) doesn't resolve the authority's antitrust concerns about Roger's (NYSE:RCI) planned purchase of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

The Canadian authority said the sale of the Freedom mobile unit is not an effective remedy, according to a Reuters report. Shaw (SJR) fell 1.4% and Rogers (RCI) dropped 1%.

Last month Rogers Communications (RCI), Shaw Communications (SJR) and Quebecor entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor.

The deal has already been approved by the shareholders of Shaw and the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. It remains subject to review by the Competition Tribunal and Competition Bureau and approval by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and other customary closing conditions.

In July Shaw (SJR) and Rogers (RCI) failed to reach an agreement with Canadian antitrust officials after two days of mediation about the proposed takeover with the Commissioner of Competition.

In late July Rogers (RCI) and Shaw Communications (SJR) agreed to extend the outside date of their proposed merger to Dec. 31.