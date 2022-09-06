California restaurant chains expected to navigate through wage hikes

Analysts are reacting to the recent legislation in California that sparked some selling pressure with Jack in the Box (JACK) and Chipotle (CMG) last week due to the risk of higher labor and safety costs for operators with a heavy presence in the Golden State.

The recently ratified bill will allow fast food workers to negotiate on pay, working conditions, and training, with the potential to raise minimum hourly pay to $22. The bill also establishes a new framework, the Fast Food Council, whereby representatives from the Department of Industrial Relations, fast food restaurant franchisors, fast food restaurant franchisees, fast food restaurant employees, advocates for fast food restaurant employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to set standards for the industry in the state.

UBS thinks the Fast Recovery Act impact is likely to be less severe than feared for quick-service restaurant chains.

"Our discussions w/ industry / policy experts have suggested the min wage increase is likely to be more gradual in '23 than the worst case scenario of $22/hr,” the bank’s analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday. “We believe implications may be less severe than feared, given we believe QSR industry wages are currently already above CA's $15 min wage, more gradual increases than a jump to $22/hr are manageable, pricing & efficiencies can help offset, and the industry has been adept at managing increases in past years," updated the firm.

UBS' research suggested that even the most California-exposed chains like Jack in the Box (JACK) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) are likely already offering above-minimum wage rates for workers. Further, chains like Chipotle (CMG) maintain strong pricing power and should be able to absorb a good deal of the impact. The analysts acknowledged that there is risk of similar legislation spreading across like-minded legislatures in other states across the country. However, there is little visibility as of yet as to where that might be most likely.

On Tuesday, California-exposed fast food chains like Jack in the Box (JACK) and Shake Shack (SHAK) fell sharply while national chains like McDonald’s (MCD), Wendy’s (WEN), and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) traded largely flat.

Read more on Starbucks’ union battles